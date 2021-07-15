Oregon reports 322 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths

The state announced a new goal of vaccinating 80% of adults of color by the end of this summer.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 322 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,810 people.

Vaccinations

The state announced a new goal of vaccinating 80% of adults of color by the end of this summer. Vaccination rates for some communities of color are currently in the 40% range, OHA said.

“This is about doing everything we possibly can to meet that goal for our communities of color,” said Erica Sandoval, OHA’s equity director. “There is potential to meet this goal by the end of August in some communities, and OHA and its partners will keep pushing until we can say that we have provided every Oregonian with the information they need about vaccines and an opportunity to get vaccinated.”

Oregon has now administered 2,591,443 doses of Pfizer, 1,761,856 doses of Moderna and 174,714 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,438,195 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,242,125 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 211,631.

Washington County had the highest number of new cases Thursday with 39, followed by Marion County with 37.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (33), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (15), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (19), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Linn (18), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (22), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (39) and Yamhill (8).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 15 more than Wednesday. There are 38 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Wednesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported Thursday: