Oregon reports 322 new COVID cases, 7 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 322 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven new deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,810 people.
Vaccinations
The state announced a new goal of vaccinating 80% of adults of color by the end of this summer. Vaccination rates for some communities of color are currently in the 40% range, OHA said.
“This is about doing everything we possibly can to meet that goal for our communities of color,” said Erica Sandoval, OHA’s equity director. “There is potential to meet this goal by the end of August in some communities, and OHA and its partners will keep pushing until we can say that we have provided every Oregonian with the information they need about vaccines and an opportunity to get vaccinated.”
Oregon has now administered 2,591,443 doses of Pfizer, 1,761,856 doses of Moderna and 174,714 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 2,438,195 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,242,125 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 211,631.
Washington County had the highest number of new cases Thursday with 39, followed by Marion County with 37.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (33), Columbia (8), Coos (3), Crook (6), Curry (2), Deschutes (13), Douglas (15), Jackson (25), Jefferson (1), Josephine (19), Klamath (4), Lake (1), Lane (10), Linn (18), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (22), Polk (9), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (32), Union (3), Wasco (3), Washington (39) and Yamhill (8).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 137 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 15 more than Wednesday. There are 38 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Wednesday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported Thursday:
- Oregon’s 2,804th death was a 78-year-old man from Deschutes County who died on Jan. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,805th death was a 59-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 13 at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,806th death was a 63-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 30 and died on July 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,807th death was a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 11 and died on July 13 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,808th death was a 56-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on May 20 and died on June 18 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,809th death was an 83-year-old woman from Morrow County who tested positive on Nov. 30, 2020, and died on Dec. 9, 2020. Location of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,810th death was a 68-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 5 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.