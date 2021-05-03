Oregon reports 540 new COVID cases, 1 new death

As of Monday, 351 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 540 new COVID-19 cases in the state and one new death due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll from the coronavirus is now 2,502 people.

The new death reported Monday was a 70-year-old Douglas County woman who tested positive on April 2 and died on May 1. She had underlying conditions, OHA said.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 186,877.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Monday with 137, followed by Clackamas County with 91 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (12), Clackamas (91), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (49), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (1), Josephine (3), Lane (56), Lincoln (4), Linn (42), Marion (74), Multnomah (137), Polk (12), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Wallowa (1), Washington (1) and Yamhill (12).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,647,730 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,317,295 first and second doses of Moderna and 97,625 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 1,295,638 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

There are 1,860,194 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

Hospitalizations