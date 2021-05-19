Oregon reports 394 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths

The Oregon Health Authority said weekly COVID cases declined last week, but deaths and hospitalizations increased.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 394 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,601 people.

OHA also reported a decrease in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week in its weekly report on the coronavirus.

Health officials reported 4,108 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of May 10-16, which is a 16% decrease from the previous week.

COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 265 (up from 245 last week), and deaths rose to 57 (up from 31 last week). It’s the highest weekly death toll in 10 weeks, OHA said.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 1,635,033 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,097,233 people have had at least one dose.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 196,787.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 57, followed by Washington County with 32 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 306 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 25 fewer than Tuesday. There are 78 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported Wednesday: