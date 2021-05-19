Oregon reports 394 new COVID cases, 7 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 394 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven new deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,601 people.
OHA also reported a decrease in daily cases and increases in hospitalizations and deaths from the previous week in its weekly report on the coronavirus.
Health officials reported 4,108 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of May 10-16, which is a 16% decrease from the previous week.
COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 265 (up from 245 last week), and deaths rose to 57 (up from 31 last week). It’s the highest weekly death toll in 10 weeks, OHA said.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 1,635,033 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 2,097,233 people have had at least one dose.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 196,787.
Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Wednesday with 57, followed by Washington County with 32 new cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 306 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 25 fewer than Tuesday. There are 78 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Tuesday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported Wednesday:
- Oregon’s 2,595th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 17 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,596th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,597th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 18. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,598th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,599th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,600th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,601st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.