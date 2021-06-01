Oregon reports 177 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three new deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,674 people.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,213,453 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,602,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,524 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 1,853,468 people in Oregon have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and there are 2,242,712 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.
New cases
The 177 new cases reported Tuesday were the lowest in a single day since Feb. 21, when OHA reported 111 new cases.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 201,649.
Washington County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 48, followed by Multnomah County with 35 new cases.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (20), Linn (4), Marion (25), Multnomah (35), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (48) and Yamhill (1).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 238 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 11 fewer than Monday. There are 67 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Monday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Tuesday:
- Oregon’s 2,672nd COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 21 and died on May 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,673rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,674th COVID-19 death is a 46-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 14 and died on May 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.