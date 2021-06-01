Oregon reports 177 new COVID cases, 3 new deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,674 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 177 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,674 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,213,453 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,602,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 143,524 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 1,853,468 people in Oregon have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and there are 2,242,712 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

New cases

The 177 new cases reported Tuesday were the lowest in a single day since Feb. 21, when OHA reported 111 new cases.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 201,649.

Washington County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 48, followed by Multnomah County with 35 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (3), Crook (3), Deschutes (9), Douglas (7), Jefferson (1), Josephine (2), Klamath (5), Lane (20), Linn (4), Marion (25), Multnomah (35), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (48) and Yamhill (1).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 238 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 11 fewer than Monday. There are 67 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Monday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Tuesday: