Oregon reports 888 new COVID cases, 2 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Wednesday reported 888 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,490 people.

The state’s two new deaths were a 78-year-old man from Jackson County and a 73-year-old man from Linn County.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 182,916.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Wednesday with 153, followed by Clackamas County with 109.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (21), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (2), Columbia (12), Coos (3), Crook (10), Curry (10), Deschutes (67), Douglas (8), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (22), Klamath (55), Lake (4), Lane (57), Lincoln (3), Linn (45), Malheur (5), Marion (103), Morrow (2), Multnomah (153), Polk (13), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wallowa (3), Washington (73) and Yamhill (10).

Vaccinations

Oregon’s 7-day running average is now 34,906 vaccine doses per day, OHA said.

Oregon has now administered 1,543,640 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,257,015 first and second doses of Moderna and 93,001 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 1,209,607 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series in Oregon.

