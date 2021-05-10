Oregon reports 388 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

The last time Oregon reported fewer than 388 cases in a single day was April 12 when OHA reported 294 new cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 388 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,533 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 191,774.

Multnomah and Clackamas counties reported the highest number of new cases on Monday with 76 each.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (21), Clackamas (76), Clatsop (4), Columbia (12), Coos (1), Crook (3), Deschutes (56), Douglas (6), Harney (3), Hood River (2), Jackson (8), Jefferson (4), Josephine (7), Lane (24), Linn (23), Marion (45), Multnomah (76), Polk (3), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Washington (4) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,828,744 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,401,316 first and second doses of Moderna and 112,593 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 1,467,659 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and 1,982,835 people have had at least one dose.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 326 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is eight more than Sunday. There are 78 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Monday: