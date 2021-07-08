Oregon reports 212 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,790 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Thursday reported 212 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two new deaths due to the virus.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,564,438 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,752,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 172,177 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,421,075 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,217,891 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 209,973.

Marion and Clackamas counties had the highest number of new cases Thursday with 23.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (23), Columbia (4), Crook (2), Deschutes (10), Douglas (5), Jackson (18), Josephine (15), Klamath (8), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (13), Malheur (3), Marion (23), Morrow (1), Multnomah (13), Polk (2), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (17), Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, six fewer than Wednesday. There are 28 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three fewer than Wednesday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two new deaths reported Thursday:

Oregon’s 2,789th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on June 22 and died on July 6 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.