Oregon reports 595 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases in the state and six new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,832 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,619,930 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,769,734 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,927 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 213,339.

Washington County had the highest number of new cases Tuesday with 64, followed by Jackson County with 63.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, seven more than Monday. There are 44 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than Monday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the six new deaths reported Tuesday: