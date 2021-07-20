Oregon reports 595 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases in the state and six new deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,832 people.
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered 2,619,930 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,769,734 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,927 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 213,339.
Washington County had the highest number of new cases Tuesday with 64, followed by Jackson County with 63.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (63), Jefferson (4), Josephine (19), Klamath (8), Lane (42), Lincoln (6), Linn (19), Malheur (7), Marion (87), Morrow (3), Multnomah (36), Polk (32), Sherman (1), Umatilla (72), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Wasco (4), Washington (64) and Yamhill (10).
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 155 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, seven more than Monday. There are 44 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five more than Monday.
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the six new deaths reported Tuesday:
- Oregon’s 2,827th COVID-19 death was a 64-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 21 and died on July 18 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,828th COVID-19 death was a 76-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 5 and died on May 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,829th COVID-19 death was a 75-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,830th COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 16 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,831st COVID-19 death was a 53-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on April 29 and died on July 16 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,832nd COVID-19 death was a 67-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- Updated information is known for Oregon’s 2,820th COVID-19 death an 83-year-old woman from Baker County. She was erroneously reported as a 70-year-old man.