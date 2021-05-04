Oregon reports 248 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,394 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 248 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,394 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 167,128.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 58, followed by Marion and Lane counties with 29 each.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clatsop (2), Columbia (18), Crook (1), Deschutes (14), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Josephine (11), Lane (29), Lincoln (5), Linn (17), Marion (29), Multnomah (58), Polk (13), Tillamook (2), Wasco (1), Yamhill (13).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,017,667 doses of Pfizer, 929,632 doses of Moderna and 50,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 177 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is 27 more than Sunday. There are 42 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

Deaths

OHA reported the following information about the two people who died: