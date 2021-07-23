Oregon reports 613 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-associated deaths were in unvaccinated Oregonians, OHA said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 613 new COVID-19 cases in the state and two new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,836 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 2,631,883 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,774,604 first and second doses of Moderna and 178,213 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,463,839 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,291,225 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

New cases

Friday's 613 new cases mark the first time Oregon has reported more than 600 COVID cases in a single day since May 20, when the state reported 603 new cases.

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 214,869.

Lane County had the highest number of new cases Friday with 63, followed by Jackson County and Washington County with 58 each.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (10), Clackamas (35), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (7), Crook (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (28), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (9), Josephine (25), Klamath (15), Lane (63), Lincoln (6), Linn (43), Malheur (1), Marion (62), Morrow (5), Multnomah (71), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (34), Union (11), Wasco (4), Washington (58) and Yamhill (16).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 178 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, nine more than Thursday. There are 45 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six more than Thursday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the two new deaths reported Friday: