Oregon reports highest weekly COVID-19 case count, breaking previous week’s record

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon reported more COVID-19 cases last week than any other week during the pandemic.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA), in its weekly report published Wednesday, said there were 3,542 new coronavirus cases during the week of Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, a 34% increase from the 2,642 cases reported the week before. The 2,642 cases reported two weeks ago was previously the highest weekly case count in Oregon.

While there were 34% more known COVID-19 infections last week, testing increased by just 10%, to 34,591 tests. The positive test rate rose from 6.5% two weeks ago to 8.4% last week.

The rising case numbers and positive test rate again show the virus continues to spread in Oregon, eight months into the pandemic. After a downward trend in August and September, health officials warned of an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in October that has now continued into the first part of November. Oregon has reported at least 500 daily new coronavirus cases in six of the last seven days. Prior to this stretch, OHA had reported at least 500 cases in a day just once before, on Oct. 23. As of Wednesday, there has been a total of 47,049 known COVID-19 cases in Oregon during the pandemic.

OHA also reported 37 Oregonians died in connection with COVID-19 last week, up from the 27 deaths the previous week. People over 80 have accounted for more than half of the COVID-19 deaths in Oregon during the pandemic. There have been 705 total deaths linked to the virus in Oregon.

There are currently 322 people suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized, according to OHA.

With COVID-19 continuing to spread across the state, OHA reminds people to take the following safety precautions: