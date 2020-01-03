PORTLAND, Ore. — As more people across the country test positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, Oregon leaders are encouraging people to stay calm, take care of themselves and verify information about the virus with government resources.

During a press conference Friday night announcing the first presumed case of coronavirus in Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown offered reassurance.

"I understand this news is concerning. However, I want to reassure you our state and local authorities are responding quickly to the case. They are professionally-trained to handle this situation,” she said.

"I want to encourage Oregonians to go about their daily lives, stay calm," Brown said.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) added a page to his website with links to helpful information about coronavirus, including the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) said he is pushing for federal funds to help Oregonians.

Rep. Suzanne Bonamici said she is working with Gov. Brown to make sure local groups receive the resources they need.

Democratic Reps. Earl Blumenauer and Kurt Schrader reminded people to protect themselves by following hygiene tips from the CDC.

While there hasn’t been a coronavirus case in Portland yet, Mayor Ted Wheeler said the city is working with Multnomah County and the Oregon Health Authority.

The Oregon Health Authority is also reminding people to support those around them and not discriminate based on fictitious stereotypes.

