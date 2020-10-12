Oregon hits another record with over 10,000 cases of COVID-19 in a week

The Oregon Health Authority's weekly report said the state has once again reached new highs for coronavirus cases, deaths and hospitalizations.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For the first time, more than 10,000 Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 in a single week, according to the Oregon Health Authority's (OHA) latest weekly report.

From Monday, Nov. 30 to Sunday, Dec. 6, there were 10,355 new coronavirus cases reported in the state, a seventh straight record-high. The number of cases increased by 14% over the previous week.

Oregon also set weekly highs for deaths and hospitalizations due to the coronavirus.

OHA's weekly report said 133 people died during the week because of the coronavirus, an average of 19 people per day.

Another 494 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, a 24% increase from the previous week. That's an average of 70 new patients per day.

People ages 20 to 49 have accounted for 55% of the cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 76% of the deaths, OHA reported.