Oregon health officials report 275 new COVID-19 cases, say people aren't doing enough to limit the virus

COVID-19 is spreading faster than expected and since the state started reopening, Oregonians haven't done what is necessary to contain the spread, OHA said Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two more people in Oregon have died from COVID-19, Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday. A total of 232 people have died from the coronavirus in the state.

OHA also reported 275 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases in Oregon jumped to 11,454.

The 231st COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 62-year-old man from Union County. He tested positive June 16 and died July 2 at Saint Regional Medical Center in Boise. He had underlying health conditions.

The 232nd COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 99-year-old woman from Lincoln County. She tested positive June 26 and died July 9. She had underlying health conditions and OHA is still confirming the location of her death.

Friday's 275 reported cases are from the following counties:

Baker: 1

Benton: 6

Clackamas: 11

Crook: 1

Deschutes: 8

Douglas: 2

Hood River: 4

Jackson: 9

Jefferson: 15

Josephine: 2

Lane: 10

Linn: 3

Malheur: 21

Marion: 28

Morrow: 3

Multnomah: 37

Polk: 3

Tillamook: 1

Umatilla: 51

Union: 1

Wallowa: 1

Wasco: 5

Washington: 44

Yamhill: 8

On Friday, a day after OHA reported its highest daily case total since the pandemic began with 389 new confirmed and presumptive cases, OHA said people need to do better about helping limit the spread of the virus.

"The bottom line is that the disease is spreading more rapidly than expected and that since reopening, Oregonians have not consistently modeled the behavior needed to contain the spread of COVID-19," OHA said.

Social gatherings are contributing to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. OHA said too many people have been getting together with family and friends for events like graduations, birthdays, weddings, holidays, exercise classes, fraternity parties and bachelor parties.

OHA said it's advising people to limit the size of its gatherings, maintain 6 feet of physical distance, use face masks, wash hands and stay home when sick. OHA also said families and friends should help protect their vulnerable friends and family members by finding other ways for them participate in activities than having them be there in person.