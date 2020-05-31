Oregon health officials report no new deaths, 58 new cases

The state's death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 153 people. There have been 4,234 known cases of the virus in Oregon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — State health officials on Sunday reported no new deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon. The state's death toll remains at 153 people.

The state also reported 58 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The new cases were found in the following counties:

Clackamas: 6

Deschutes: 1

Hood River: 2

Jackson: 1

Jefferson: 3

Lane: 4

Marion: 11

Multnomah: 23

Wasco: 1

Washington: 5

Yamhill: 1

Oregon has a total of 4,243 cases (including presumptive cases) as of Sunday morning.

The amount of known active infections in Oregon is unclear.

While presumptive cases have not yet tested positive, they have shown COVID-19 symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.

The percentage of positive tests in Oregon continues to decline, while the number of people tested continues to increase. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority said 1.7% of people tested during the week of May 18-24 tested positive for COVID-19, the lowest percentage during the pandemic.

State data shows 129,093 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Oregon and 124,958 tests (96.7%) have come back negative.