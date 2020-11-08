Oregon reports 11 new deaths, 302 new COVID-19 cases

The state's total number of cases is now 21,774, with 368 associated deaths.

PORTLAND, Ore — COVID-19 has claimed 11 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 368, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported Tuesday.

The OHA also reported 302 new COVID-19 cases statewide, bringing Oregon’s case total to 21,774.

Eight of the 11 deaths reported on Tuesday happened in the previous months of the pandemic, in June and July. OHA says this occurs because when a death is reported to a county, the county may not always initially have the cause of death, so it is not counted as a COVID-19-related death. After a review process and data reconciliation by the OHA, additional COVID-19 related deaths may be found and reported, which is what happened on Tuesday.

The OHA released the following information about the people who died:

Oregon’s 358th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 22 and died on August 7 at OHSU. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 359th COVID-19 death is a 105-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on July 5, in her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease, or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 360th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 8 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 361st COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on July 27 in her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 362nd COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 363rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 364th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on April 7 and died on June 10 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 365th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on May 31 and died on June 14 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 366th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 30 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 367th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had no reported underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 368th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on July 12 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Tuesday with 60. Marion and Washington Counties had 42 and 41, respectively.

Here are the counties with new cases:

Benton: 3

Clackamas: 23

Clatsop: 4

Columbia: 5

Crook: 1

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 5

Douglas: 5

Hood River: 8

Jackson: 12

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 9

Klamath: 3

Lane: 6

Lincoln: 2

Linn: 12

Malheur: 19

Marion: 42

Morrow: 6

Multnomah: 60

Polk: 5

Umatilla: 16

Union: 1

Wasco: 2

Washington: 41

Yamhill: 4