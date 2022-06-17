Oregon health officials give update on COVID numbers, vaccines for young children

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials will hold a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers will include state epidemiologist and health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Dr. Dawn Nolt, professor of pediatrics at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine.
The conference is will focus on the planned rollout of COVID vaccines for young children ages 6 months to 5 years.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized pediatric doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Friday morning, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention is expected to issue its own ruling Saturday.
If the CDC also gives a greenlight for pediatric doses, the only remaining step will be for the Western States Advisory Group to give the go-ahead, which Oregon Health Authority (OHA) officials previously said could happen on Saturday or Sunday, allowing pediatric vaccination to begin in Oregon next week.
OHA officials said Oregon is on track to receive enough about 86,800 pediatric doses in the coming weeks, which should be enough to meet the projected demand for the vaccine.
The agency is urging Oregon parents to use the state's online vaccine locator tool or contact their health care provider to see when doses will be available. Most parents will likely get vaccines for their children with their primary care physician, officials said.