Oregon health officials give update on COVID numbers, vaccines for young children

The latest monthly briefing comes shortly after the FDA authorized COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5, with CDC authorization expected soon.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials will hold a press conference Friday morning to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.

KGW will stream the conference live in the player above and on YouTube and the KGW app.

Speakers will include state epidemiologist and health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger and Dr. Dawn Nolt, professor of pediatrics at the Oregon Health and Science University School of Medicine.

The conference is will focus on the planned rollout of COVID vaccines for young children ages 6 months to 5 years.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized pediatric doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Friday morning, and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention is expected to issue its own ruling Saturday.

If the CDC also gives a greenlight for pediatric doses, the only remaining step will be for the Western States Advisory Group to give the go-ahead, which Oregon Health Authority (OHA) officials previously said could happen on Saturday or Sunday, allowing pediatric vaccination to begin in Oregon next week.

OHA officials said Oregon is on track to receive enough about 86,800 pediatric doses in the coming weeks, which should be enough to meet the projected demand for the vaccine.