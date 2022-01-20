Watch Live: Oregon health officials will give COVID update Friday morning

The conference comes after a new OHSU forecast that slightly lowers the projected peak omicron hospitalization level, although it's still higher than the delta peak.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to give an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon. State health officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger will be among the speakers.

KGW will carry the conference live in the video player above as well as on the station's Youtube channel and the KGW app.

The conference comes as Oregon continues to experience an unprecedented surge in cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, which began driving case rates up in late December.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,034 new cases on Thursday, and the 7-day average for daily cases stands at 7,895. The state has reported at least 6,000 new cases every weekday since Jan. 4. Prior to omicron, the highest single-day tally was 3,207 new cases on Aug. 27 at the peak of the delta wave.

Hospitalizations have been trending steadily upward too. The OHA reported 981 current COVID-related hospitalizations statewide on Thursday. The current statewide hospitalization record was 1,178 on Sept. 1, a few days after cases peaked during the delta wave.

State health officials have been warning since mid-December that the omicron wave is likely to eclipse that record by the time it peaks. Omicron infections tend to be less severe, but the sheer number of cases means even a lower rate of severe illness could still cause a record-breaking number of hospitalizations.

The variant is also better at evading prior immunity and infecting people who have already had COVID-19 or been vaccinated, although vaccines have still been shown to substantially reduce the risk of severe illness and death from an omicron infection — especially for people who have received booster doses.

Oregon Health and Science University released an updated forecast late Thursday that projected a peak of 1,550 people hospitalized as of Feb. 1. That's about 100 people fewer and four days later than the previously forecasted peak, although still substantially higher than the delta wave peak.