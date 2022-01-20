Watch Live: Oregon health officials will give COVID update Friday morning

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon health officials will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. Friday to give an update on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon. State health officer and state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger will be among the speakers.
KGW will carry the conference live in the video player above as well as on the station's Youtube channel and the KGW app.
The conference comes as Oregon continues to experience an unprecedented surge in cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant, which began driving case rates up in late December.
RELATED: 'This omicron surge is different than delta': Oregon hospital leaders give update on status of COVID in the state
The Oregon Health Authority reported 10,034 new cases on Thursday, and the 7-day average for daily cases stands at 7,895. The state has reported at least 6,000 new cases every weekday since Jan. 4. Prior to omicron, the highest single-day tally was 3,207 new cases on Aug. 27 at the peak of the delta wave.
Hospitalizations have been trending steadily upward too. The OHA reported 981 current COVID-related hospitalizations statewide on Thursday. The current statewide hospitalization record was 1,178 on Sept. 1, a few days after cases peaked during the delta wave.
State health officials have been warning since mid-December that the omicron wave is likely to eclipse that record by the time it peaks. Omicron infections tend to be less severe, but the sheer number of cases means even a lower rate of severe illness could still cause a record-breaking number of hospitalizations.
The variant is also better at evading prior immunity and infecting people who have already had COVID-19 or been vaccinated, although vaccines have still been shown to substantially reduce the risk of severe illness and death from an omicron infection — especially for people who have received booster doses.
Oregon Health and Science University released an updated forecast late Thursday that projected a peak of 1,550 people hospitalized as of Feb. 1. That's about 100 people fewer and four days later than the previously forecasted peak, although still substantially higher than the delta wave peak.
“This update reflects the fact that Oregonians are flattening the sharp upward curve of hospitalizations by stepping up public health measures to reduce the spread of infection,” Dr. Peter Graven, director of the OHSU Office of Advanced Analytics, said in a statement. “If people can stick with it for another couple of weeks, it will help to ensure timely care for everyone who needs a hospital bed.”