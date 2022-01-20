Oregon hospital leadership holds news conference

The news conference on Thursday comes amid the ongoing omicron variant surge that is already putting a strain on hospitals and health care workers.

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems (OAHHS) gave an update on COVID-19 and hospital capacity in the state during a news conference Thursday morning.

OAHHS is a nonprofit trade association that works with local government leaders, business coalitions and health care organizations. The nonprofit's President and CEO, Becky Hultberg, spoke about staffing shortages and widespread strain on hospitals during the ongoing omicron variant surge

University (OHSU) earlier this month, the number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 will exceed the previous peak from the delta surge in September. OHSU forecasts a peak of about 1,650 people hospitalized by the end of January.

As of Jan. 19, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 921 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 and 134 others were in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.