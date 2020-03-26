TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Among Oregon’s 50 new coronavirus cases that were announced on Thursday was the first in Tillamook County.

That person, a woman between 35 and 54 years old, is a health care provider at the Tillamook County Community Health Center, officials said. As of Thursday, she is quarantined at home.

“Like all health care staff, this provider and other health center staff, have been using recommended precautions and personal protective equipment (PPE) to limit exposure and transmission. Consequently, we expect to have limited the transmission to other staff or patients,” said Lisa Steffey, Health Center medical director.

Despite confidence that transmission would have been limited due to PPE, the Tillamook clinic was closed immediately, and staff were sent home.

“Staff have been instructed to stay at home, self-monitor for symptoms, and take all recommended precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Melissa Paulissen, Health Center public health officer. “Staff have been provided instructions by managers verbally and will also receive written information via email.”

Health officials are working to trace contacts of the infected person to place them under monitoring and advise them to quarantine.

The clinic will remain closed for the rest of the week and through the weekend for deep cleaning. The Health Center plans to reopen Monday, March 30, depending on the results of a public health investigation.

The mobile clinic remains open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. this week. For information about COVID-19 symptoms, as well as cold and flu-like symptoms, people can call the clinic at 503-842-3940.

There are 316 total cases of COVID-19 in Oregon, including 11 people who have died.

