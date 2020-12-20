Oregon Health Authority reports 1,153 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

In its daily report, OHA reported one more death. That brings the states death toll to 1,341.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,153 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It also reported one new death.

The state's death toll has risen to 1,341 and the total number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic has risen to 102,930 with the infections and one more death.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:

Baker (4)

Benton (7)

Clackamas (77)

Clatsop (3)

Columbia (9)

Coos (5)

Crook (5)

Curry (7)

Deschutes (43)

Douglas (4)

Hood River (17)

Jackson (47)

Jefferson (4)

Josephine (16)

Klamath (50)

Lake (4)

Lane (61)

Lincoln (3)

Linn (27)

Malheur (6)

Marion (203)

Morrow (3)

Multnomah (174)

Polk (19)

Sherman (1)

Tillamook (1)

Umatilla (44)

Union (3)

Wasco (17)

Washington (261)

Yamhill (28)

OHA released the following information about the one new death:

Oregon’s 1,341st COVID-19 death was a 91-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 17 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

OHA also releases information about hospitalization numbers in its daily reports. The information on Sunday indicates that 530 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19. That's six fewer than Saturday.

However, there are 121 patients in ICU which is 17 more than there were on Saturday.