Oregon Health Authority releases new modeling scenarios for COVID-19

OHA data shows that there could be between 600 and 2,300 infections per day over the next month.

PORTLAND, Ore. — New projections released Thursday by the Oregon Health Authority reinforce the need for wearing face masks and the importance of social distancing.

OHA released optimistic, moderate and pessimistic scenarios through August 13, 2020, based on the organization's most recent modeling charts.

Here’s a look at all three scenarios:

OPTIMISTIC SCENARIO

If transmission rate decreased by 10 percentage points from current rates:

New infections would decrease (≈600 per day)

New hospitalizations increase (≈17 per day) by August 13

12,600 cumulative infections

MODERATE SCENARIO

If the current transmission rate continues:

New infections would rise steadily (≈1,600 per day)

New hospitalizations remain stable (≈27 per day)

33,600 cumulative infections per day

PESSIMISTIC SCENARIO

If transmission rate increased by 20 percentage points from current rates:

New infections would be even higher (≈2,300 per day)

New hospitalizations increase (≈46 per day) by August 13

48,300 cumulative infections

Health officials continue to encourage people to continue to wear face coverings, stay six feet apart and limit the size of social gatherings to bend the curve again.