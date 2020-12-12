Oregon Health Authority: 1,440 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths

In its daily update, OHA reported 1,440 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — In its daily report, Oregon Health Authority (OHA) announced 1,440 new and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as well as 13 more deaths.

Saturday's cases bring the total number of infections in Oregon since the beginning of the pandemic to 98,839. The death toll has risen to 1,150.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported are in the following counties:

Baker (2)

Benton (37)

Clackamas (99)

Clatsop (8)

Columbia (4)

Coos (8)

Crook (9)

Curry (5)

Deschutes (58)

Douglas (11)

Hood River (21)

Jackson (65)

Jefferson (24)

Josephine (43)

Klamath (47)

Lake (4)

Lane (109)

Lincoln (6)

Linn (43)

Malheur (13)

Marion (134)

Morrow (5)

Multnomah (307)

Polk (20)

Tillamook (6)

Umatilla (36)

Union (18)

Wallowa (1)

Wasco (8)

Washington (256)

Wheeler (1)

Yamhill (32)

The following information has been released about the 13 reported deaths:

Oregon's 858th and 954th COVID-19 deaths, reported on Nov. 25 and Dec. 3, are the same person. The numbers have been adjusted accordingly. OHA regrets this error.

Oregon's 1,138th COVID-19 death was a 74-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 2 and died Dec. 9 at Portland Adventist Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 1,139th COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive Nov. 16 and died Nov. 2 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,140th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 7 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 1,141st COVID-19 death was a 68-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 5 and died Dec. 11 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,142nd COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Dec. 8 and died Dec. 9 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center-RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,143rd COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Nov. 24 and died Dec. 6 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,144th COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 30 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,145th COVID-19 death was a 96-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 28 and died Dec. 4 at home. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,146th COVID-19 death was an 89-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Nov. 26 and died Dec. 8 at home. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,147th COVID-19 death was a 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 22 and died Dec. 10 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,148th COVID-19 death was a 65-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive Nov. 29 and died Dec. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 1,149th COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive Nov. 19 and died Dec. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 1,150th COVID-19 death was a 72-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive Dec. 9 and died Dec. 10. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

OHA also made a statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine, which was found to be 95% effective in Phase 3 clinical trials that involved more than 40,000 people showed a few mild and temporary side effects, according to OHA. These include: including pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.

OHA said a diverse Vaccine Advisory Committee is co-creating a vaccine distribution plan that centers around distributing the vaccine to healthcare workers, long-term care facility workers and residents, communities of color, tribal communities and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“This is truly an historic moment that we should celebrate," said Patrick Allen, OHA director. “But we're far from being out of the woods in this pandemic. For most of us, getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is several months away, and in that time we will see more cases and, tragically, more deaths. Everyone should have the opportunity to get the vaccine when it becomes available, so we need to keep doing our part to protect our families, our neighbors and ourselves by doubling down on the basic actions that keep the virus from spreading."