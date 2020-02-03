A person from Umatilla County, now hospitalized in Walla Walla, Wash., has a presumptive coronavirus diagnosis, health officials announced this morning.

The person attended a youth basketball game in Weston, Ore., on Saturday.

This is not a case where the person traveled to another part of the world and is considered as "community transmission."

"Under federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Prevention guidelines, other spectators who may have been in a closed environment with the individual would be considered “low-risk” exposures," state officials said.

The Athena-Weston School District has closed the gym for a deep cleaning. The gym is set apart from the main school building, which is not considered a health risk, official said.

The test on the latest patient was conducted by Washington public health authorities. The person was one of Oregon's pending cases for testing.

Officials from both states are looking into other places the person may have visited. Information about where else the person may have gone will be announced as it is determined, officials said.

People who went to the basketball game can call the following numbers with questions:

Oregon residents can call 211

Washington residents: Washington State Department of Health: 800-525-0127, press #

Walla Walla County: 509-524-2647

The news follows a report Friday evening that a Lake Oswego school district employee had also tested positive. Another person in that person's household now has also tested positive.

RELATED: Second presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Oregon

RELATED: WHO: Coronavirus containment is 'feasible'

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

RELATED: Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declares state of emergency after first coronavirus death