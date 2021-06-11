Oregon Gov. Brown says Clackamas County will move to lower risk as soon as Friday

Brown said Clackamas County is poised to pass the 65% threshold, likely today, and will move to the lower COVID-19 risk level as soon as they do.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said Clackamas County is poised to pass the 65% vaccination threshold, likely by Friday, and will move from high risk to the lower risk COVID-19 category as soon as they do.

Brown made the announcement during a COVID-19 briefing Friday.

Any county in Oregon can move to the lower risk level once 65% of its residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the county has submitted an equity plan outlining how the county plans to close equity gaps in its vaccination efforts.

Clackamas County submitted its equity plan to the state on May 28.

Moving to lower risk allows counties to significantly reduce their COVID-19 restrictions. The lower risk level allows a maximum of 50% capacity indoors at restaurants, theaters, gyms and other indoor entertainment spaces. It also expands retail store capacity to 75%.

Brown praised the county's health leaders for their efforts to increase the number of residents to receive the vaccine.

"[Clackamas County] administered 1,000+ vaccines to homebound residents & worked with all 10 of their school districts to bring the vaccine directly to students and families," Brown tweeted.

According to OHA, 93,234 more Oregonians 18 and older need to get vaccinated to reach the governor's 70% vaccination goal for lifting most COVID restrictions. As of Thursday, 1,991,717 people in the state have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,303,485 people who have had at least one dose.