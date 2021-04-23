Gov. Brown to hold briefing on COVID-19, vaccines

COVID cases are surging across the state and the CDC is investigating after an Oregon woman died of a rare blood clot within two weeks of receiving the J&J vaccine.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will speak about the state's ongoing response to COVID-19 during a briefing Friday morning. The governor will be joined be representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Oregon Health and Science University and the Oregon Latino Health Coalition.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. KGW will live stream it in the media player at the top of this article, on the KGW News app and on KGW's YouTube channel. A Spanish language simulcast of the briefing will be available on OHA's Facebook page.

The governor's briefing comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are surging across the state. Twenty three of Oregon's 36 counties have moved into the high-risk level as of Friday and on Thursday, OHA director Patrick Allen told state lawmakers that Oregon is the fourth-highest state in the country for rate of growth cases over the past two weeks.

The state's weekly report for April 12-18 announced 4,742 new COVID cases during that week. That’s a 27% jump over the previous week and the fourth week in a row in which COVID cases increased by 20% or more.

KGW's Pat Dooris reported Thursday that there's a real chance some Oregon counties will move back into the extreme risk category, which bans indoor dining at restaurants and significantly reduces the number of people who can be inside a gym or indoor entertainment space.

Oregon continues to respond to the pause of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after rare blood clots were found in six women in the U.S. after getting the vaccine. On Thursday, OHA reported that an Oregon woman developed the same type of rare blood clot and died within two weeks of receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.