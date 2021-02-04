Family members of front-line workers now eligible to receive COVID vaccine in Oregon

Front-line workers' families will now be eligible to receive the vaccine, and the state is expanding its criteria for underlying health conditions, officials said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Family members of front-line workers will now be eligible to receive the vaccine, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced during a briefing Friday morning with state health officials.

Currently, the COVID-19 vaccine is available for front-line workers in 23 Oregon counties. Group 7 of Phase 1B will be eligible for the vaccine statewide starting Monday, April 5.

Brown also announced that the state is expanding its criteria for underlying health conditions to match the list from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Oregon Health Authority (OHA) director Patrick Allen said the state is concerned that the pace of vaccinations among older Oregonians has slowed. Oregon has vaccinated 70% of all Oregonians 65 and older, which ranks 33rd in the country, but the pace of vaccinations has slowed because of a reduced demand for vaccines among older adults, especially in the state's less populous counties.

"I encourage every older adult to make an appointment today to receive the vaccine," Allen said.

Allen said that the disruption in the delivery of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines won't delay the state's timeline, but will temper hopes that Oregon will be able to vaccinate everyone 16 or older by late May. Allen said they'll have to push that goal back by a couple weeks.

The state expected to receive about 100,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine per week. But with the disruption, Allen said there's the potential Oregon won't receive any additional doses from Johnson & Johnson until the first week of May, resulting in a deficit of 200,000 to 300,000 fewer doses than the state expected.

"We could see an eight- or nine-day setback for when cumulative doses in Oregon will exceed the number of people who are eligible," Allen said.

Even as more Oregonians receive the vaccine, the state has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases, much like in other parts of the country. Multnomah County, for example, is averaging 81 cases per 100,000 residents, up from 64 cases per 100,000 two weeks ago.

"On the whole, we still are in pretty good shape with pretty low numbers," Multnomah County public health officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said Tuesday. "I think we're feeling cautious though, as we look at other states where the more contagious variants have taken hold, and what looks like a fourth wave is starting to emerge in other parts of the country."

Many classrooms in school districts across the state reopened to students this week, including Portland Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, which welcomed back students in pre-K through first grade on Thursday.