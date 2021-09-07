Watch: Gov. Brown's briefing on state's COVID-19 response, back-to-school guidelines

The governor was joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority, Oregon Department of Education and Oregon Health & Science University.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown held a briefing Tuesday morning to talk about the state's ongoing response to COVID-19, including guidelines as children return to in-person school this fall. She was joined by representatives from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA), Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU).

According to Brown and Sidelinger, the latest modeling shows that Oregonians are starting to slow the surge of the delta variant. After Oregon saw an increase in weekly cases for eight consecutive weeks, Sidelinger said cases decreased slightly in the past week. Hospitalizations, which had reached record highs, also receded slightly. Sidelinger said while this is positive news, Oregonians must remain vigilant.

"Our newest modeling offers some encouragement, conditioned upon more adult Oregonians getting vaccinated and taking other protective steps such as wearing masks when in indoor public spaces, when we're outdoors among crowds, and reconsidering plans," Sidelinger said.

Personal responsibility was largely the message from state leaders about the state's return to school as well. Brown, Gill and Sidelinger all expressed confidence that the protocols in place at schools will assure that in-person learning can extend through the school year while also limiting the spread of the delta variant among students and staff.

"These statewide safety protocols, and each of the safety protocols put in place by you school not only make it safer for everyone, but they also help ensure that our kids actually get to stay in school," Gill said.

But Gill also said everyone in Oregon has a responsibility to assist in that effort to keep kids healthy and in school by getting vaccinated, wearing masks and limiting large gatherings.

"Anyone who comes into contact with school-age children, we need you to do your part to protect this school year," Gill said.

OHA issued new school guidelines that begin Tuesday:

Families can also check their school district websites and the state's Ready Schools website to stay up to date on COVID protocols and plans for their child's school.

Oregon is in the midst of a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, primarily of unvaccinated individuals, as the delta variant continues to spread through communities.

In the latest report from OHA on Friday, there were 1,172 people with COVID-19 in Oregon hospitals and 309 people with COVID-19 in intensive care unit beds. As of Friday, Oregon had only 49 available ICU beds in the state and Oregon's availability of hospital and ICU beds stood at 7%.