Gov. Brown to hold briefing on Oregon's COVID-19 vaccine rollout

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold a media briefing on Friday morning to talk about COVID-19 and the vaccine rollout.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

There have been 151,713 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the start of the pandemic and the state's death toll is 2,149 people. On Thursday, an infant boy was among the COVID-19 deaths reported by the state. It was the first death of a child 9 years old or younger in Oregon. The death of an infant due to COVID-19 is extremely rare. Nationwide, children 4 and younger account for less than 0.1% of the 489,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Over the past week, severe weather has delayed COVID-19 vaccine shipments across the country, including in Oregon. As of Thursday, 729,823 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Oregon, including 218,415 second doses. That's about 79% of the 922,300 doses of vaccine that has been delivered to sites across Oregon.

About 5% of the state's estimated population has been fully vaccinated and close to 17% has received at least one dose.