Watch: Gov. Brown holds news conference as 15 counties move to extreme COVID risk

15 Oregon counties moved to the extreme risk category for COVID-19 on Friday, which bans indoor dining.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss the state’s response to surging COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, Brown announced that 15 Oregon counties, including Multnomah and Clackamas counties, would move to the extreme risk level for the virus on Friday. The move bans indoor dining at restaurants and significantly reduces the number of people who can be inside gyms or indoor entertainment spaces.

Brown said her decision "will save lives and help stop COVID-19 hospitalizations from spiking even higher."

But the move to extreme risk frustrated small business owners and some county leaders. Dozens of county commissioners signed a letter asking Brown to back off the harsh new restrictions because it will harm businesses trying to stay afloat during the pandemic.

The governor's office and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said there is so much virus in the state right now that shutting down indoor dinning and limiting other indoor activities is the best approach.

"Upwards of 60% of cases are sporadic which means the answer is [we have] no idea where it came from. And that tends to be the case as we get into these peaks," said OHA director Patrick Allen.