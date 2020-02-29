PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has its first presumed case of novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

State officials will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Friday to provide more details on the case. You can stream it live on KGW.com or watch live on The Story with Dan Haggerty on KGW.

The following officials will be at the news conference:

Gov. Kate Brown

Patrick Allen, director of Oregon Health Authority

Dean Sidelinger, health officers and state epidemiologist with Oregon Health Authority

Jennifer Vines, health officer for Multnomah, Clackamas and Washington counties.

As of Feb. 25, Oregon was monitoring 76 people who had traveled to China. Counties were monitoring 178 people.

There have been more than 60 cases of coronavirus in the United States. The virus is most dangerous for older people and those with underlying conditions.

