Oregon Employment Department unveils new website to answer questions

The OED said the new website will help answer questions and guide people through the claim process.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department has unveiled a new website to help people through the unemployment process during the pandemic.

The OED said the site will answer common questions about filing claims and receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.

"While we know there are many delays, we are committed to providing excellent customer service," said David Gerstenfeld, acting OED Director. "In addition to hiring more staff and improving processes, this website is the first of many steps we are taking to improve the overall customer service experience."

Here are some of the other features of the site:

Contact Us form to assist Oregonians who have been waiting for the longest to have their claims resolved

Information about new federal CARES Act benefit programs

An Eligibility Quiz to help people figure out which program to apply for

Step-by-step videos and guides for how to apply for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits

Resources for employers about the Work Share program, reopening business, and more

Other resources available to Oregonians while they wait for unemployment benefits, such as benefits to help with rent, utilities, health coverage, or groceries

A robust section of Frequently Asked Questions, which will be updated weekly as new questions arise