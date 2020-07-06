Oregon Employment Department hiring for adjudicator positions

The OED tweeted that they are hiring the full-time positions to help with the 10-week wait time of receiving a determination on claims

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department is hiring adjudicator positions to help with the 10-week (or more) waiting period that many frustrated Oregonians have encountered after filing for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic.

OED tweeted a thread on Friday that they are looking to hire more individuals who will analyze claims and determine unemployment benefits

There are currently 90 adjudicators staffed by the OED, but they say they need more.

According to their website, an adjudicator makes between $3,569.00 - $5,197.00 and the positions are limited duration assignments are scheduled to end on or before 06/30/2021.