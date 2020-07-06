x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (5) »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon Employment Department hiring for adjudicator positions

The OED tweeted that they are hiring the full-time positions to help with the 10-week wait time of receiving a determination on claims
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Employment Department is hiring adjudicator positions to help with the 10-week (or more) waiting period that many frustrated Oregonians have encountered after filing for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic. 

OED tweeted a thread on Friday that they are looking to hire more individuals who will analyze claims and determine unemployment benefits 

There are currently 90 adjudicators staffed by the OED, but they say they need more. 

According to their website, an adjudicator makes between $3,569.00 - $5,197.00 and the positions are limited duration assignments are scheduled to end on or before 06/30/2021. 
New employment director plans to get Oregonians their unemployment benefits
A Q&A with interim employment director David Gerstenfeld about his plans to fix Oregon's broken unemployment system. PORTLAND, Ore - A new interim director took over the helm of Oregon's employment department this week, while thousands of Oregonians still wait for their unemployment benefits, more than two months into the coronavirus pandemic.
kgw.com |Jun 04, 2020

RELATED: Director of Oregon Employment Department steps down

RELATED: Sen. Merkley proposes national database to keep track of police misconduct