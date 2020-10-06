Here is Oregon's guidance on the next school year

As many schools wrap up a year that ended with three months of distance learning, the Oregon Education Dept. releases guidance on the 2020-2021 school year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — For students in Portland's public schools, the school year came to a quiet end on Wednesday. Unlike any other school year, for PPS and schools across the state, this one ended with nearly three months of distance learning.

Oregon parents and students still don't know exactly what to expect for the coming school year, but the Oregon Department of Education has provided some guidance.

On Wednesday morning, OED shared its Ready Schools, Safe Learners framework to help Oregon schools plan for the 2020-21 school year. It's meant to evolve throughout the summer, and then throughout the school year, based on feedback from the school districts, public health officials and the community.

Oregon will begin providing in-person instruction in schools again in the fall, according to OED Director Colt Gill. But because we're still living with COVID-19 "and community-wide immunity is many months off," schools will be able to decide how much of their instruction will continue through distance learning.

"It is imperative that we work through the challenges and go back to school," Gill said. "Oregon’s children need access to an equitable, high quality education and all the nutrition, health, and social supports that come with it.

"Our state’s future depends on the education, health, and wellbeing of today’s children. We need to come together to overcome existing and exacerbated inequities brought on by COVID-19. We can do it carefully and cautiously and slowly, where needed. And, we can provide ready schools that are safe places for learners, staff, and their families."

For the next school year, districts will work with schools to develop an Operational Blueprint for Reentry, tailored to each school's needs.

Gill said the Operational Blueprint for Reentry must address eight essential elements:

Public health protocols

Facilities and school operations

Response to the COVID-19 outbreak

Equity

Instruction

Family and community engagement

Mental, social and emotional health

Staffing and personnel

Each school's blueprint must be reviewed by its local school board and published on the district website. Schools will determine whether their plans include teaching all students on-site, teaching all students through distance learning or using a hybrid model.

Gov. Kate Brown announced that she will be convening a council of elected officials, education representatives, health officials and the public to advise her and the OED during the reopening process, to ensure that all community voices have a forum to provide their feedback.

“It is clear that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted students from Oregon’s historically-underserved communities,” Brown said. “We must do better. Through the work of the Healthy Schools Reopening Council, we will ensure that Oregon’s students return to school safely, with equitable access to the tools they need to learn, grow, and achieve.”

So far, many school districts across Oregon and Washington have had a tough time adjusting to distance learning. While most kids have participated in some form of distance learning, there were some in the last week of school who hadn’t even logged on yet.