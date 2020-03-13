SALEM, Ore. — Nearly 400 doctors in Oregon have signed a letter to Democratic Gov. Kate Brown asking for more resources to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

The doctors say that in two weeks they may be making decisions on who will live and who will die because the health care system will be overwhelmed.

Brown closed schools for two weeks starting Monday and all mass gatherings are canceled.

Brown says the Trump administration has informed her it will send a small fraction of the protective equipment that the state is seeking for front-line medical workers. Oregon has 30 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

RELATED: These events in the Portland/Vancouver area are canceled due to coronavirus concerns

RELATED: Oregon schools will close starting Monday amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Coronavirus in Oregon: By the numbers