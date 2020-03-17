BEND, Ore — An Oregon district attorney has strong words for anyone using the coronavirus outbreak to sell much-needed supplies at inflated prices.

Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel says he will have a zero-tolerance policy toward price gougers.

“If you’re putting our community at risk in order to make a buck during a time of crisis, in addition to rotting in hell, you’ll face the full weight of the legal power granted to me by the people of Oregon,” Hummel said in a statement.

Hummel and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown have encouraged anyone who believes they have experienced price gouging to call the Oregon Department of Justice’s Consumer Protection hotline at 1-877-877-9392.

Hummel’s office says the DOJ will monitor the hotline in real time and will reach out to the governor if price gouging occurs, so the governor can declare an abnormal disruption of the market.

“If the governor determines an abnormal disruption of the market exists in Deschutes County, and makes such a declaration, I will have a zero tolerance policy toward offenders,” said Hummel.

Oregon law authorizes district attorneys to restrain a person from price gouging consumer goods once that declaration has been made.

