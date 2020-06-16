Some Oregon DEQ locations reopen to long lines and long waits

HILLSBORO, Oregon — The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality reopened several of its Portland metro locations on Tuesday. Officials say they're expecting a lot of vehicles to come through, so they don't want everyone to come at once.
DEQ Public Affairs Specialist Susan Mills said some drivers got in line early hoping to beat the crowds.
The Multnomah County locations aren't open yet. Mills said the DEQ is waiting for the county to get into Phase 1. Along with the Hillsboro location, Sherwood and Clackamas also opened. Even with long lines, drivers are still relieved they can register their vehicles.
"Our tags expired and we need to register his first car," Tarran and Cayden said.
Officials with DEQ say you do not have to go into their offices to get your car inspected, you can go to a gas station or a car wash, there's more information on the DEQ website.
