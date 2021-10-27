Oregon reports 1,360 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths from the virus Wednesday.
The state has reported a total of 362,561 cases during the pandemic, including 4,334 deaths.
Vaccinations
OHA updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Wednesday to reflect the percentage of Oregonians 18 and older who've received a booster or extra dose in addition to those who've completed a vaccine series or received at least one dose.
As of Wednesday, 2,804,267 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 have completed a vaccine series. More than 255,000 Oregonians 18 and older have received an extra dose.
In terms of percentages, at least 77% of adult Oregonians have received at least one dose, 71.6% have completed a vaccine series and 7.5% have received a booster or extra dose, OHA data show.
Hospitalizations
There are 554 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 12 more than Tuesday. Of those patients, 126 are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, one fewer than Tuesday.
Oregon has 45 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (7% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 (6% availability).
Cases
Of the counties that reported new cases, Multnomah County had the most with 165, followed by Marion County with 147 and Deschutes County with 140. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:
Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).
Deaths
OHA released the following information about the 16 Oregonians who died:
- Oregon’s 4,319th COVID-19 related death was a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,320th COVID-19 related death was an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,321st COVID-19 related death was a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,322nd COVID-19 related death was a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Oct. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,323rd COVID-19 related death was a 43-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,324th COVID-19 related death was a 96-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,325th COVID-19 related death was an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,326th COVID-19 related death was a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,327th COVID-19 related death was a 77-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,328th COVID-19 related death was an 81-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,329th COVID-19 related death was a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,330th COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,331st COVID-19 related death was a 93-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,332nd COVID-19 related death was a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 4,333rd COVID-19 related death was a 66-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 4,334th COVID-19 related death was a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.