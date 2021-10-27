Oregon reports 1,360 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

More than 255,000 Oregonians 18 and older have received an extra dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That's 7.5% of the state's adult population.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,360 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths from the virus Wednesday.

The state has reported a total of 362,561 cases during the pandemic, including 4,334 deaths.

Vaccinations

OHA updated its COVID-19 vaccine dashboard Wednesday to reflect the percentage of Oregonians 18 and older who've received a booster or extra dose in addition to those who've completed a vaccine series or received at least one dose.

As of Wednesday, 2,804,267 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 have completed a vaccine series. More than 255,000 Oregonians 18 and older have received an extra dose.

In terms of percentages, at least 77% of adult Oregonians have received at least one dose, 71.6% have completed a vaccine series and 7.5% have received a booster or extra dose, OHA data show.

Hospitalizations

There are 554 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 12 more than Tuesday. Of those patients, 126 are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, one fewer than Tuesday.

Oregon has 45 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (7% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 (6% availability).

Cases

Of the counties that reported new cases, Multnomah County had the most with 165, followed by Marion County with 147 and Deschutes County with 140. Here's a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the 16 Oregonians who died: