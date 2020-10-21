Weekly COVID-19 cases in Oregon drop slightly from pandemic high

From Oct. 12-Oct. 18, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon saw a slight drop in known COVID-19 cases last week, but the number of weekly cases was still one of the highest totals during the pandemic so far.

From Oct. 12-Oct. 18, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,327 new coronavirus cases. That was a 4% decline from the previous week’s pandemic high of 2,418 known cases.

While there was a slight decrease in cases, the positive test rate rose slightly from 6.4% to 6.5%. The number of people tested last week also increased slightly to 28,960 from 28,490 two weeks ago.

Another 27 Oregonians died of COVID-19 complications last week, the same number OHA reported the week before. OHA said 1.6% of COVID-19 cases have resulted in death. People 80 and older have accounted for 51% of deaths linked to the virus in Oregon.

There were 143 state residents in the hospital with the disease last week. OHA reported there had been 147 residents who were hospitalized the week prior.