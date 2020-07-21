x
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 21: Expert says wear masks outdoors unless 15-20 feet from others

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:45 a.m.

  • The guidelines in Oregon and Washington include wearing a mask, even outdoors, if you can't socially distance 6 feet from others. But an air quality expert at Portland State University suggests people wear face coverings unless they are 15-20 feet away from other people. Learn more
  • Many Portland restaurant owners are fearful Multnomah County will have to roll back Phase 1 and close in-person dining. If that's the case, they say Portland's restaurant scene may not look the same again. Learn more 

