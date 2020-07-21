Oregon COVID-19 updates July 21: Expert says wear masks outdoors unless 15-20 feet from others

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 262 deaths, 1,387 hospitalizations, 14,847 cases, 339,282 tests (325,197 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,453 deaths, 5,102 hospitalizations, 47,743 cases, 826,354 tests (5.8% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 140,914 deaths, 3,831,591 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 610,653 deaths, 14,735,331 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
- The guidelines in Oregon and Washington include wearing a mask, even outdoors, if you can't socially distance 6 feet from others. But an air quality expert at Portland State University suggests people wear face coverings unless they are 15-20 feet away from other people. Learn more
- Many Portland restaurant owners are fearful Multnomah County will have to roll back Phase 1 and close in-person dining. If that's the case, they say Portland's restaurant scene may not look the same again. Learn more
