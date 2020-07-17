x
Oregon COVID-19 updates July 17: Zip codes with the most cases

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map (updated Thursday afternoon)

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows the largest COVID-19 spikes last week were in Eastern Oregon. Here are the 13 ZIP codes that had the most new cases. Learn more
  • The first COVID-19 outbreak at an Oregon child care facility was at Lake Grove KinderCare. A mother of a child says the county's contact tracing response was "a complete failure." Learn more
  • Oregon Health Authority reported a record-high 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 13,509. Two more people died from the coronavirus in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 249. Learn more 

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

