Oregon COVID-19 updates July 17: Zip codes with the most cases

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 249 deaths, 1,311 hospitalizations, 13,509 cases, 318,244 tests (305,437 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,427 deaths, 4,944 hospitalizations, 44,313 cases, 753,174 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 138,362 deaths, 3,578,593 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 590,701 deaths, 13,837,395 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows the largest COVID-19 spikes last week were in Eastern Oregon. Here are the 13 ZIP codes that had the most new cases. Learn more
- The first COVID-19 outbreak at an Oregon child care facility was at Lake Grove KinderCare. A mother of a child says the county's contact tracing response was "a complete failure." Learn more
- Oregon Health Authority reported a record-high 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 13,509. Two more people died from the coronavirus in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 249. Learn more
