Oregon COVID-19 updates July 16: Lawmakers approve relief funds for the arts

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 247 deaths, 1,290 hospitalizations, 13,081 cases, 311,111 tests (298,705 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,421 deaths, 4,829 hospitalizations, 43,046 cases, 733,886 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 137,420 deaths, 3,499,771 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 584,989 deaths, 13,589,273 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:15 a.m.
- The Portland Pickles baseball team says two of its players who live together tested positive for COVID-19 and the team is voluntarily cancelling the next seven days of games so other team members can get tested. Learn more
- Oregon lawmakers approved $50 million in federal relief CARES Act funds for struggling performing arts venues and organizations. Learn more
8 a.m.
- Health officials on Wednesday reported 282 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, bringing the state’s known case total to 13,081. Four more deaths were also reported. Oregon's death toll is up to 247. Learn more
- There are 60 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, and eight COVID-19 deaths have been associated workplace outbreaks in the state. Learn more
