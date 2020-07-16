x
Oregon COVID-19 updates July 16: Lawmakers approve relief funds for the arts

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Thursday morning:

8:15 a.m.

  • The Portland Pickles baseball team says two of its players who live together tested positive for COVID-19 and the team is voluntarily cancelling the next seven days of games so other team members can get tested. Learn more
  • Oregon lawmakers approved $50 million in federal relief CARES Act funds for struggling performing arts venues and organizations. Learn more

8 a.m.

  • Health officials on Wednesday reported 282 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, bringing the state’s known case total to 13,081. Four more deaths were also reported. Oregon's death toll is up to 247. Learn more
  • There are 60 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, and eight COVID-19 deaths have been associated workplace outbreaks in the state. Learn more

