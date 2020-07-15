x
coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates July 15: New outdoor face mask rules, gathering limits in effect

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:40 a.m.

  • Many who avoid wearing masks cite "medical reasons," but doctors question those using it as an inaccurate excuse. Learn more
  • In Hood River, several restaurants built parklets, which are similar to decks, where people can sit outside. But the Oregon Department of Transportation said the parklets are technically on Highway 30 and that requires an ODOT permit. Learn more

7:30 a.m.

  • Face coverings are required outside in Oregon if people cannot keep a distance of more than 6 feet away from others. Learn more
  • Starting today, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed in Oregon. The new rule does not apply to businesses. Learn more

