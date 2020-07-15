Oregon COVID-19 updates July 15: New outdoor face mask rules, gathering limits in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 244 deaths, 1,254 hospitalizations, 12,805 cases, 304,802 tests (292,651 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,404 deaths, 4,788 hospitalizations, 42,304 cases, 718,234 tests (5.9% positive) Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 136,493 deaths, 3,434,636 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 579,508 deaths, 13,357,992 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:40 a.m.
- Many who avoid wearing masks cite "medical reasons," but doctors question those using it as an inaccurate excuse. Learn more
- In Hood River, several restaurants built parklets, which are similar to decks, where people can sit outside. But the Oregon Department of Transportation said the parklets are technically on Highway 30 and that requires an ODOT permit. Learn more
7:30 a.m.
- Face coverings are required outside in Oregon if people cannot keep a distance of more than 6 feet away from others. Learn more
- Starting today, indoor gatherings of more than 10 people are not allowed in Oregon. The new rule does not apply to businesses. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data
RELATED: 'Things are ramping back up': Doctors leery of those choosing not to wear masks amid COVID-19