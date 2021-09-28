Gov. Brown, Oregon Health Authority to give update on COVID

On Monday, the OHA reported 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths for the three-day period between Sept. 24-26.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown will give an update on COVID-19 in Oregon during a news conference Tuesday morning. It's scheduled to start at 11 a.m. She will be joined by officials from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) and the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).

The news conference will be streamed live in the video player above as soon as it starts. It will also be streamed on the KGW website, KGW news app and KGW Youtube channel.

On Monday, the OHA reported 3,606 new COVID-19 cases and 27 more deaths for the three-day period between Sept. 24-26.