Watch live: Oregon's top health officer gives update on COVID

Daily COVID-19 cases have decreased slightly, but the number of deaths have gone up in the past few weeks and hospitals remain full with COVID-19 patients.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's state epidemiologist and health officer Dr. Dean Sidelinger will hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss COVID-19.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. and it will be streamed in the video player above as well as on the KGW website, KGW news app and KGW Youtube channel.

Daily COVID-19 cases have decreased slightly, while the number of deaths have gone up in the past few weeks and hospitals around the state remain full with COVID-19 patients. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said unvaccinated people continue to account for the majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state.

According to the latest data released by the OHA, more people age 29 and younger have died from COVID-19 in the last six weeks than they have during the rest of the pandemic. Last week marked the first drop in the weekly death toll after six weeks of increases. From Sept. 6-12, 120 people died from COVID-19 in Oregon, which is down from 171 the week before.

The newest modeling shows hospitals may be full with COVID-19 patients until mid November. Oregon Health and Sciences University data scientist Peter Graven published his latest modeling. Graven estimates about 26% of Oregonians are not vaccinated and have not yet been infected by coronavirus. His modeling shows once someone is infected, they pass the virus on to another six or seven others on average.

Some Oregon schools have temporarily reverted back to distance learning due to COVID-19 exposures. Reynolds High School in Troutdale will teach students remotely from Sept. 20-24. Students at John Wetten Elementary in Gladstone will also learn remotely from Sept. 20-24. An email to parents said the COVID-19 exposure came from a vaccinated staff member who was in close contact with up to 175 students daily.