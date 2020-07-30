Here was the COVID-19 positive test rate last week for every county in Oregon

Data goes back to the beginning of the pandemic and shows how the positive test rate in each county has trended over the past four and a half months.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) released a new interactive map on Wednesday that shows the weekly COVID-19 positive test rate in each county. The data goes back to the beginning of the pandemic and shows how the positive test rate in each county has trended over the past four and a half months.

Officials released the tool a day after Gov. Kate Brown announced new safety metrics for reopening schools in Oregon. One criterion for in-person classes resuming is the positive test rate for counties and the state. The COVID-19 positivity rate must be under 5% in the county and the state for three weeks. The new metrics resulted in most Portland-area schools opting for remote learning to start the school year.

The OHA said Oregon’s positive test rate last week was 5.1%.

Below is a breakdown of each county’s positive test rate for the week of July 19-25. Click here to see the interactive map from the OHA.