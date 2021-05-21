Oregon reports 7 more COVID deaths, 504 new cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 197,851. Oregon’s death toll is now 2,613 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 504 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,613 people.

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,048,515 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,518,646 first and second doses of Moderna and 129,770 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 1,685,321 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series and there are 2,136,133 people in Oregon who have had at least one dose.

Gov. Kate Brown announced a new incentive for people to get vaccinated: Oregon will award dozens of cash prizes, including a $1 million jackpot, in a random drawing of vaccinated Oregonians on June 28. Anyone who has received at least one dose of the vaccine by June 27 will be eligible to win. For younger vaccinated Oregonians, the state will award five $100,000 scholarships to winners age 12-17.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 197,851.

Multnomah County had the highest number of new cases on Friday with 67, followed by Clackamas County with 57 new cases.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (57), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (2), Deschutes (35), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (19), Jefferson (10), Josephine (4), Klamath (31), Lane (38), Lincoln (1), Linn (38), Malheur (1), Marion (56), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (23), Wasco (6), Washington (50), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (10).

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 285 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is the lowest number since April, according to Gov. Brown, and 16 fewer than Thursday. There are 78 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Thursday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the seven new deaths reported Friday: