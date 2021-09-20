Oregon reports 3,359 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in one day in Oregon has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since Aug. 23.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 3,359 new cases of COVID-19 for a three-day period over the weekend in its daily report Monday, a notable decrease from last Monday's report.

OHA also reported 25 new deaths, raising the state COVID-19 death toll to 3,594.

Cases and deaths

Oregon counties reported 1,597 COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 17, 996 cases on Saturday, Sept.18, and 766 cases on Sunday, Sept.19.

Cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80).

OHA did not immediately release information about the 25 newly-reported deaths.

Hospitalizations

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in Oregon has dropped below 1,000 in an OHA report for the first time since Aug. 23. There are currently 968 COVID patients hospitalized, with 278 patients in ICU beds.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 2,707,467 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.