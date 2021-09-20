Oregon reports 3,359 new COVID-19 cases, 25 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 3,359 new cases of COVID-19 for a three-day period over the weekend in its daily report Monday, a notable decrease from last Monday's report.
OHA also reported 25 new deaths, raising the state COVID-19 death toll to 3,594.
Cases and deaths
Oregon counties reported 1,597 COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 17, 996 cases on Saturday, Sept.18, and 766 cases on Sunday, Sept.19.
Cases were reported in the following counties:
Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80).
OHA did not immediately release information about the 25 newly-reported deaths.
Hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID in Oregon has dropped below 1,000 in an OHA report for the first time since Aug. 23. There are currently 968 COVID patients hospitalized, with 278 patients in ICU beds.
There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).
Vaccinations
As of Monday, 2,707,467 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The seven-day running average is now 7,996 doses per day.