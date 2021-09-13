Oregon reports 4,700 new COVID-19 cases, 32 deaths in weekend report

Oregon surpassed 300,000 total COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 4,700 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in its report Monday, which covers the three-day period from Friday, Sept. 10 to Sunday, Sept. 12. There have now been 301,504 cases of COVID-19 in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.

OHA also reported 32 new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 3,446.

New daily cases appear to be decreasing slightly, reflecting forecast modeling from OHA and OHSU. However, hospitalizations are still at extremely high levels across the state.

Hospitalizations

There are 1,075 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon with 274 patients in ICU beds, both down slightly from Sunday.

There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 652 total (10% availability) and 316 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,264 (7% availability).

With emergency departments still under strain from the surge of cases, OHA is urging people not to seek COVID testing at the ER unless your symptoms require emergency care.

Cases and deaths

Oregon reported 2,142 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, Sept. 10, 1,513 new cases on Sept. 11 and 1,045 new cases on September 12.

New cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (53), Benton (44), Clackamas (399), Clatsop (2), Columbia (53), Coos (58), Crook (26), Curry (22), Deschutes (410), Douglas (201), Gilliam (5), Grant (11), Harney (13), Hood River (11), Jackson (305), Jefferson (28), Josephine (170), Klamath (41), Lake (22), Lane (433), Lincoln (56), Linn (284), Malheur (32), Marion (457), Morrow (12), Multnomah (629), Polk (58), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (85), Union (70), Wallowa (3), Wasco (21), Washington (493) and Yamhill (142).

OHA did not immediately release details about the 32 new deaths.

Vaccinations

As of today, 2,680,828 people in Oregon have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,439,653 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.