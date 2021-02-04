Oregon reports 499 new COVID cases, zero new deaths

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 166,013.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 499 new COVID-19 cases in the state and zero new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll remains at 2,385 people.

New cases

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 111, followed by Washington County with 52.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (43), Lincoln (10), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Polk (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (52) and Yamhill (13).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna and 45,256 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 1,203,345 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 101,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 157 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is two more than Thursday. There are 42 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is three more than Thursday.

New COVID modeling released

OHA on Friday released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed higher transmission of the virus through mid-March.

According to the model, the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates was estimated at 1.12 through March 17. OHA said at that level of transmission, daily cases for the two-week period between April 7 and April 20 would rise to 130 per 100,000 people, leading to an estimated average of 390 daily cases and 17 new daily hospitalizations.

If transmission increases by 20% over the same period, new cases would reach 195 per 100,000, resulting in an estimated average of 585 daily cases, with 27 more daily hospitalizations, according to OHA.